COOL VALLEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A tiny water line break is causing big trouble on Madonna Drive in Cool Valley.
Neighbors tell News 4 they’re starting to feel the effects of the break.
“This been going on for a long time,” said nearby resident Annie Sims.
The break is right in front of the New Horizon Christian Center. Pastor B.T. Rice says Missouri American Water refuses to make repairs and adds the church would need to pay several thousand dollars for the fix.
READ: Church says its being told to pay thousands or have its water shut off
Missouri American Water says they can’t make the repair because the line that’s broken belongs to the church, so it’s not their property to fix even if the broken line is under a public road.
“It’s unfair, I don’t know see how anybody can say that it’s fair, it’s unfair especially since we’ve already fixed it,” said Rice.
Rice says they made repairs the first time a break occurred in 2018. He says they just don’t have the money to try and repair it a second time.
“Why is it, that we have to dig up the street that everybody uses? It just doesn’t make any sense,“ Rice said.
Now the leaking water is causing damages to nearby homes.
“When it goes below freezing, we come out here and we have a skating rink around the corner,” said resident Paula Taylor.
News 4 found St. Louis County is stepping in and will have a meeting next week with Missouri American water and the church. Pastor Rice and residents say they’re hoping for a positive outcome.
St. Louis County says they are looking into the matter. News 4 also reached out to Cool Valley officials and are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.