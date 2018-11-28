BRECKENRIDGE HILLS (KMOV.com) - A dilapidated bridge is damaging cars in Breckenridge Hills and neighbors say it has gone untouched for years.
Drivers have been using the bridge on Isolda Avenue to get to St. Charles Rock Road, a main thoroughfare. Woodson Terrace resident Chris Hall said even though the bridge is located in Breckenridge Hills, most of the drivers who use it live in Woodson Terrace.
“The problem is the bridge is actually in Breckenridge Hills but the community just beyond it is Woodson Terrace and that’s who uses the bridge for the most part,” said Hall.
The bridge is weight restricted and is down to one lane to keep traffic off one bad side.
Driver Christina Shoffner said she refuses to drive over it after getting a flat tire.
“When I looked at it, it had a piece of rebar that was about a foot long completely punched through the side of my tire,” said Shoffner.
The bridge, which is owned by the City of Breckenridge Hills, is rated in “poor condition” by MoDOT. City leaders say they don’t have the funds for rehab or replacement, which is estimated at $400,000.
Breckenridge Hills officials say 90 percent of the people who use the bridge live in Woodson Terrace, so they want help in footing the bill.
Both cities have considered a traffic study in the past. MoDOT says the bridge is safe to travel but recommends rehab work or replacement.
News 4 reached out to the mayors of both cities but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.