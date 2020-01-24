BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A car crashed into a condo in Brentwood Friday morning.
The vehicle crashed into the condo in the 1600 block of High School before 8:40 a.m. Neighbors told News 4 the driver's foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas, which caused the vehicle to roll into the building.
Several first responders were on scene as the car was removed from the building. A hole remained where the car entered the condo.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.