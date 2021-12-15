NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Every day gets closer to the opening of the $1.7 billion site of the National Geospatial-Intelligence site in north St. Louis.
As construction rises up, many of the buildings surrounding the site continue to crumble and the future of the blocks surrounding the NGA site is what the city wants input on.
“What do they want to see? What type of businesses? What type of housing stock do they want to see in their neighborhods to bring posterity?” Neal Richardson, executive director of the St. Louis Development Corporation(SLDC), said.
They sought answers from residents, business owners and property owners of the six surrounding neighborhoods at a Project Connect meeting Wednesday night. It was the first of many to help drive the city’s investment in the area.
“We have hundreds of millions of dollars that are flowing into the City of St. Louis through the American Rescue Plan, also through the Infrastructure Bill in addition to the Ram’s settlement," Richardson said. "So were talking strategically with the people who’ve been invested in these neighborhoods for decades to understand what matters to them."
People like Gina Barry attended the meeting, whose family has lived in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood since 1969. Her home is the only one remaining on the block. She wants to see new housing but also a high end grocery store and a Starbucks.
Project Connect is described as a community-driven planning process including St. Louis Place, JeffVanderLou, Carr Square, Columbus Square, Old North St. Louis, and Hyde Park neighborhoods. There weren’t many answers for residents like Barry at the meeting because SLDC said it’s just the beginning. But they want to get the ball rolling as the process to develop a plan will take between 18 and 24 months.
That is still well before the NGA site is set to open in 2025.
