KINGSTON, N.H. (WBZ) -- An explosion shook parts of southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts on Tuesday after a gender reveal.
“I just caught it at the end. It was just a big boom crack. It was very loud. It just shook my whole porch," said Tina Bouraphael. She was on her back porch exercising when the blast stopped her in her tracks. The blast was so strong, Bouraphael said it shook her home’s foundation, causing multiple cracks.
Police said 80 pounds of a legal, over the counter explosive called Tannerite was detonated as part of a gender reveal. "A gender reveal that was heard not only through our neighborhoods, throughout many towns,” said neighbor Sara Taglieri.
Taglieri understands it was meant as a celebration, but she said it went too far. "I'm not upset because I have chalk or confetti blowing my way. I mean, it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighbor's, my community and town. Just absolutely over the top, ridiculous,” she said.
The blast took place in a large gravel pit on the property of Torromeo Industries. Police said the man who set off the explosion told them he thought it would be a safe location. That man is now cooperating with the investigation.
For those wondering….it’s a boy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.