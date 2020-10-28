ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis Health Department is urging people to practice social distancing, wear masks and limit social gatherings to their bubbles on Halloween.
Julie Strassman is preparing for a COVI-19 safe Halloween.
"I'll be wearing my mask and my gloves and I did these little bags to hand out," explained Strassman. She plans to toss the bags to trick-or-treaters on the sidewalk.
She lives in Tower Grove South in the 63116 zip code, which currently has the highest number of cases in the city.
As a healthcare worker, Strassman said it was important to find a way to do traditions safely.
"This neighborhood usually has a lot of trick or treaters and I wanted to make sure folks felt comfortable trick or treating," she explained.
The city health department's contact tracers said the positivity rate has risen from its lowest percentage of 4.2% at the start of October to the current high of 8.4%. Contact tracers say they are finding most cases are coming from small gatherings. Which is why they are urging everyone to limit their activities on Halloween.
At Johnnie Brock's Dungeon, shoppers were picking out last minute costumes and decorations.
"We're definitely keeping it low-key, we're keeping it outside by the fire and not a lot of people. We want to stay safe," said Nicole Rapp about her plans.
For Rachel Bright, her daughter was picking out a costume but they aren't planning to trick or treat.
"It's different, for one we're wearing masks, for two, we don’t want to go and get sick, and I have a sick mom at home so I cant bring nothing back," said Bright.
