SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ameren is facing a backlash after it tried to tear down a structure in a historic district that it did not have permission to tear down.
Five years ago, many homes on Magnolia in Fox Park were in need of serious repairs. While some have been rehabbed, number 2806 fell into disrepair.
In 2015, Ameren bought the home that appeared to be in good shape from the outside but was in need of work on the inside. Ameren wanted to demolish the home and expand a power substation located just behind it.
In 2016, Ameren was denied a permit to demolish the home because it falls within a local historic district.
Many neighbors worry that Ameren is intentionally letting the home in question crumble.
“There definitely some things that have noticeably gone downhill since they’ve had control of the property,” said Jay Reeves with the Fox Park Neighborhood Association.
Lisa Hempel lives next door to the house. She has seen damage to her own home because of the disrepair. Last week she discovered crews knocking down the garage behind the Ameren-owned building.
“They left a pile of rubble,” said Hempel, also pointing out the damage done to her own garage.
The bigger issue is that Ameren wasn’t supposed to demolish it. The city erroneously issued a demolition permit which has now been revoked.
Because it’s in a historic district it needs to go through the Cultural Resource Office. Demolition permits are not often granted for buildings that can still be repaired.
A spokesperson for Ameren says they are no longer going to demolish the building but they would not say what their plans are for the building, which was built in 1890. They did say they will work to ensure it is safe for the neighborhood. They added they will be re-working their plans for their substation.
