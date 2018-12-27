BLACK JACK (KMOV.com) - Neighbors in a North County neighborhood are expressing concern after recent gunfire at a home on their block.
Carmen Watkins-Austell is a council member for the Second Ward in Black Jack. She said her family was startled to hearing rapid gunshots outside of their home on Christmas night.
“We immediately jumped out of our chairs to the floor, some of us got under the dining room table,” she said.
Watkins-Austell said the sound of gunshots is becoming all too familiar.
“It's incredibly scary, it's frightening beyond belief,” she said.
St. Louis County Police tell News 4 their department is actively investigating after four recent incidents of shots being fired at the same home. Investigators said the home in the 4200 block of Bielefeld Drive has been hit repeatedly at different times of the day. According to police, the first incident happened in August and the most recent was Christmas Day.
News 4 knocked tried contacting the homeowners but couldn’t reach them. Neighbors said the house is owned by an older couple.
“We have residents threatening to move out of the Black Jack community because of this,” said Watkins-Austell.
Police said they are increasing patrols in the area and believe the shootings center around an individual that visits the home but doesn’t live there.
Investigators said two people were inside the home during three of the shootings but no one was injured. Neighbors want the gun violence to stop before someone is hit.
“I don't want people to move out, I want our community to be safe again,” said Watkins-Austell.
