ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shocking scene Tuesday in the Central West End and News 4 was there minutes after it happened. In broad daylight, a man's car was stolen and the suspect hit him with the car as he was driving away from the crime scene.

Minutes later, police were blocking off the driveway, the victim's shoes remaining untouched.

"I was upset to hear it and a little shocked. Not too shocked though, which is annoying. It has to be that way when you're not even shocked when something happens anymore," Lindsey Fafoglia said.

Fafoglia has lived in the Central West End for a few years now.

"We've never felt unsafe here," Fafoglia continued.

Fafoglia says she and her boyfriend moved to the area because of its safer reputation, but she also says she knows crime can happen anywhere, and she keeps her head on a swivel.

"There are so many car-related incidents that I just am always on edge when I leave my car. I lock the doors as soon as I get in. I get out, I have my keys in my hand, I'm always checking my surroundings. I'm just always prepared for it to happen," Fafoglia said.

News 4 found that in the Central West End, motor thefts are up 50 percent from last year. Police data shows in August alone, there were 50 car thefts. Neighbors on the Nextdoor App are feeling the wrath of that as well. Several of them, in the last few weeks, commenting on their own car theft experiences.

"Hey neighbors! Our catalytic converter was stolen around 2:30 a.m. last night on the 6000 block of Washington Blvd. The grinding sound woke me up," one Central West End resident wrote.

Another saying, "Two additional catalytic converters were stolen from two different Ford Escapes in the 6900 block of Waterman last night at a similar time."

On one Nextdoor post regarding car theft incidents, appear more than two dozen comments of neighbors sharing similar experiences.

"You should always lock your doors. Lock your cars, look behind you, if you see anything, contact police or authority, and don't let suspicious behavior just go by the wayside," Fafoglia said.

The suspect in Tuesday's hit-and-run has been arrested. Police say the suspect fled from the scene in the stolen car, but was pursued and taken into custody.