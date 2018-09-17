CBS -- It's only September, and we're a whole season way from winter, but an Ohio neighborhood is already decorated for Christmas. Several homes in the Cincinnati suburb of Colerain Township have put up their Christmas lights and hung wreaths on their doors. The premature Christmas celebration is an effort to bring holiday cheer to 2-year-old Brody Allen, who has a rare type of brain cancer and may have just weeks to live.
Brody was diagnosed with cancer in May of this year. When Brody fell ill, doctors first told his family the toddler may have an inner ear infection. When his mom and older sister, McKenzie, took him to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, they realized his condition was much worse. Doctors found a mass on his brain stem, and later tests determined it was a tumor.
"The doctors told us he had brain cancer," his sister McKenzie Allen, 21, told CBS News. Brody had four rare ETMR tumors (Embryonal Tumor with Multilayered Rosettes), and the worst one was intertwined in his brain stem, Allen said.
