ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A double shooting investigation is underway in South City’s Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, two men were shot in the 4600 block of Varrelmann. Authorities said one man was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the foot.
Shortly after the shooting, police reported that both victims were conscious and breathing. They later said both men were listed in stable condition. Police said the victims stated a man entered the home for a robbery and then shot them.
Wednesday night, the Newport Heights Neighborhood Association held their regularly scheduled meeting where the morning shooting was their focus.
"Bevo has been a sound area for many years and we’re not going to let it go down the tubes, we’re not going to let it go down," said Mary Caldwell, the President of the Newport Heights Neighborhood Association.
At the meeting, neighbors said the location of Wednesday's shooting has had a hundred calls to the Citizens Service Bureau and they claim the property does not have an occupancy permit.
Many neighbors stressed they believe addressing smaller problems like temporary license plates on city streets and problem properties is a good place to start in cleaning up crime.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed spoke at the meeting. Reed feels the city needs to add the Cure Violence program to help address violence city-wide and he believes body cameras for police are also needed.
"We need to heal the relationship and build a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the community and body cameras begins that process," said Reed.
