DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (CNN/KGO/KMOV) -- One family says they've lived peacefully in their California neighborhood for 12 years. Then on Monday a neighbor lashed out and told them to stop "acting like Black people."
"Unfortunately, that's the reality of being Black in America,” Gerritt Jones told TV station KGO.
The interaction the Jones family never expected to happen in their quiet neighborhood was caught on camera.
"You guys are acting like Black people and you should act like White people," neighbor Adana Dean was heard saying. "You're a Black person in a White neighborhood and you're acting like one. Why don't you act like a White person in a White neighborhood?"
Dean is seen holding her poodle in one hand and a stun gun in the other. She was upset over the Jones' 2-year old pit bull, Dice.
"I don't want to see that dog outside,” Dean said.
"Well, he's going to be outside, I have a right to have him outside like every other person," Jones replied. The encounter goes on, which you can see in the video above.
The Jones' say in the 12-years living in the neighborhood, their interactions with the Deans have been pleasant.
Including an earlier encounter on Monday, when Gerritt and his 13-year old son Zayire took dice for a walk.
"She had a stun gun. Had my sister or any of them got physical, myself, with her, the story would've been this Black family is assaulting this White lady in the streets."
They are choosing to turn this incident into a learning lesson for their family and all black Americans.
"I want my son to grow up and be proud of who he is and I hope that people all over the country learn from this, see that this can't be tolerated," Jones said.
Zayire and the family also now have a new slogan: "We're going to act Black in our White neighborhood."
