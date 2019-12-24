Neighbor shoots man holding people at gunpoint near Belleville, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man held people at gunpoint after attempting to carjack a woman in unincorporated Belleville. Police said a neighbor then shot him twice.
Around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, a 20-year-old attempted to carjack a woman at gunpoint in a parking lot on 10 Elmway Court. Police said the man was unsuccessful and ran away from the woman toward an apartment building.
Police said he broke through a window of an apartment and held people at gunpoint. This is when a neighbor heard all the noise and came into the apartment with a gun. Police said the neighbor confronted the 20-year-old and shot him twice.
The man was taken to a hospital. Police said his injuries are non-fatal.
Police said residents in the area said they didn't recognize the man.
