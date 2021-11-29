ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dozens of people escaped from a fire at an apartment complex in north St. Louis Monday morning.
The fire broke out at the complex off Goodfellow just south of Natural Bridge. Firefighters credit a neighbor with saving several people from the flames. That man saw the fire and then started yelling at windows to get them out.
Officials said he even caught several children who were thrown from windows. He then used a ladder to help elderly individuals escape.
The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire.
