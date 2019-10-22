EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A neighbor rescued an elderly woman from a burning Metro East home overnight.
The East St. Louis Fire Chief said a vacant home caught fire on 27th Street at Belleview around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. The flames then spread to a 94-year-old woman’s home.
Neighbors saw the fire spread and jumped into action, kicking down the door to save the woman.
“I kicked in the door in, went in there and got her out,” said David Williams.
The elderly woman was not injured.
The firefighters who responded to the call came from the firehouse that will temporarily closed in a couple of weeks. Nine firefighters will be laid off when the firehouse closes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.