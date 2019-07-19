FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A rescue volunteer saved an emaciated dog that was found in the heat at a Franklin County home near Highway 47.
The dog named Claire, which is believed to be a boxer mix, is anemic and weighs less than 40 pounds, according to Mandy Ryan with the group Missouri K9 Friends.
“I think it is more negligence than maliciousness. I just don’t think these people should own animals,” said Ryan.
A neighbor says she’s been fed up with the home where Claire was found for many reasons.
“They’ve had mattresses, They’ve had animals tied up to trees, they’re had garbage, burnt garbage in their yard all of last summer,” said neighbor Vicki McDermott.
She said she has seen Claire and other dogs roaming the property.
“They’ve been on my deck and getting in my trash about three or four times,” said McDermott.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says they have not received any complaints about the property. The people inside the home where Claire was found refused to speak to News 4.
Ryan said she will be working with law enforcement to press charges.
