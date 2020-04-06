"St. Louis Blues"

No surprise here! The Blues brought home their first ever Stanley Cup Championsiop, capping off an historic, improbable turnaround. Play Gloria! (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues are rolling out a limited series with behind the scenes footage from last summer's Stanley Cup win.

Two episodes have been released. Two more are being added because of high demand.

Click here to see the episodes that have been posted so far.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.