ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 4,000 people are due back at Union Station by the end of the week for their for their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, but Tuesday, many tell News 4 they still don't know what time to show up for their appointments.
A lot of them feel like they're in the home stretch. Just one more shot until they have peace of mind a much better form of protection. But they don't want to wait in crowds or outside in long lines. They just want to know what time to get here.
Sharon Smith said getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine almost three weeks ago elicited pure joy and excitement.
"I was thrilled, it was like I won the lottery," she said.
This Thursday through Saturday, she's among the 4,400 people who got their first dose at that event who will get their second dose. But just days away, Smith, a 75-year-old with heart failure and kidney stones, said she doesn't know where or what time that is.
86-year-old Douglas Baskin got his first shot at Union Station that same weekend and says he's clueless too. News 4 learned everyone vaccinated January 28 through the 30th at the event was given a date for their second shot but not the time. Just Monday, staff members started notifying people through calls, texts and emails to set up a time to get their second shot.
Dr. Fredrick Echols with the St. Louis City Health Department said all 4,400 people will be contacted by the end of Tuesday. If they don't hear from the city, they are told to call 314-657-1499 or email health@stlouis-mo.gov. For now, thousands of seniors are waiting anxiously for a call.
Editor's Note: News 4 received a call from the city this afternoon, saying both Smith and Baskin were contacted and have appointment times set up for Saturday.
