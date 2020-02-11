ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The United Way is celebrating National 211 Day on Feb. 11.
The free service allows people in need to call for non-emergency help.
Anyone in need of services like child care, flood relief or counseling can dial 211 to get connected with someone who can help. The free and confidential hotline helps people find thousands of available resources in Missouri and Illinois.
For more than a decade, agents at the St. Louis call center have been connecting people with resources, not just in times of disaster but also for things like tax preparation.
“We have the most curated database in the entire state where we can connect people to virtually any need that they would have,” said Regina Greer with United Way.
In addition to calling the United Way, you can also get help online by clicking here.
