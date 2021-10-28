ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Need to find good plans for Halloween weekend? Here are some options for you.
On Oct. 29, the St. Louis Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division is hosting a haunted house from 5 to 7 p.m., a trunk or treat event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and a candy giveaway from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Locations for those events can be found on stlouis-mo.gov.
St. Louis County Parks is also having a 'Pumpkin Carving in the Park' event at Suson Park Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
The St. Louis City Museum is having a movie night Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Ghostbusters will be screened on the third floor.
The South Grand Halloween Art Walk is Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a costume contest with a chance to win $100 for first place and tasty Halloween treats.
