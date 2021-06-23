ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As summer school classes get underway, teachers and parents are discovering the extent of the learning gap suffered by many students over the last school year.
After hearing from parents and teachers throughout the year, the Parkway School District decided to alter its approach to summer school, offering classes that focus on math and reading - two subjects parents and teachers alike are concerned about, according to the district.
"They're worried that their child [isn't] ready, and their child is on grade level, and that these past 15 months just...worried that this could be a detriment to their long term learning," said Jennifer Stanfill, the Director of Choice Programs for Parkway Schools.
Elementary students attend summer classes for three weeks, attending three-hour sessions four-days-a-week.
"They definitely need this extra help and I wish it could be longer time, and longer during the day because I feel like the three hours goes so short," said teacher Mallory Zinselmeier. "So making sure they get what they need during the three hours and continuing with that is the most important thing for me."
The district said overall enrollment in summer school is down this year, but it attributes the dip to the decreased number of enrichment courses being offered. This summer, students can take part in enrichment courses for a fee.
"We really knew after talking to our families and our teachers that some of our kids had experienced a great deal of learning loss related to the pandemic so our key changes were we increased the remedial course options," said Stanfill.
Despite summer school winding down, many students said they've enjoyed their time in the classroom after an unsettling year.
"I like school, I like reading, and doing math and also I really wanted to meet my friends again," said David Easler.
"We get to do math more and we get to read longer, reading is my favorite subject," said Miley Cook.
Administrators hope between the extra classroom time and parent encouragement at home, the majority of students will be ready for the upcoming school year by the end of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.