ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Calling all former brides!
If you are looking for an excuse to wear your wedding dress again, you're in luck.
That's exactly what you can do at Sugar Creek Winery in Defiance, Mo for their Wine-ing in your Wedding Dress event. The event begins at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
You can reserve a table, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.