ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Calling all former brides!

If you are looking for an excuse to wear your wedding dress again, you're in luck.

Wine-ing in your Wedding dress

That's exactly what you can do at Sugar Creek Winery in Defiance, Mo for their Wine-ing in your Wedding Dress event. The event begins at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

You can reserve a table, click here. 

