ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Despite the lifting of stay-at-home orders in St. Louis, many people living in assisted living homes and nursing homes are still unable to have visitors due to COVID-19.
Pictures from assisted living homes across the country have gone viral of residents asking for pen pals.
Here in St. Louis, residents at Autumn View Gardens Assisted Living in Ellisville are receiving hundreds of letters every week.
"It made me feel less lonely... that somebody out there is really thinking of me and caring," said Ginny Cotner, a resident at Autumn View Gardens.
The writers are local high school students who serve through the Young Men's Service League in West County.
The teens typically call Bingo for the residents on Sunday, but are no longer able to visit due to COVID-19 restrictions
"It's not being able to hug them. That's the hardest part," said Cotner.
Fellow resident, Mary Mathew, said the loneliness that comes with these restrictions is very difficult.
"It's been the hardest thing I've ever done," said Mathew. “This whole period has been, for me anyway, a period of lots and lots of emotions some good emotions, some loneliness, some anger, some…a lot of frustration.”
15-year-old Andrew Buckley and his mom, Amy, have written about 40 letters to the residents between the two of them.
Buckley is going to be a sophomore in the fall at Lafayette High School and has been a member of the Young Men's Service League for just over one year. He's spent many weekends serving at the Autumn View Gardens Assisted Living.
"They don't always have a ton of people to talk and I'm one of those people they can talk to," said Andrew. "They can feel like they're having a conversation with me even though they are not face-to-face," said Andrew.
Andrew and Amy know they may never get a letter back.
"It's not about what we receive but what we can do for others," said Amy.
"I think the best part of this is that we've grown closer to each other, not physically closer, but emotionally closer," said Mathew.
The Autumn View Gardens Assisted Living staff said their residents would love to receive more letters and drawings. If you're interested in connecting with residents, you can learn more information by clicking here.
