ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Are you looking for a fun job? How about a job near Lord Stanley The Lobster? Yup! The St. Louis Aquarium is hiring!
The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is looking to fill 19 different positions before its grand opening at the end of this year. The positions vary from animal program ambassadors, biologist and divers to technicians and experience managers.
The Aquarium is holding a job fair on Monday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Interviews will be held in the Midway Suits 1-5 at Union Station. There'll be complimentary parking in the lot behind Maggie O'Briens off of 20th Street.
