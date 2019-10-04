BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Nebraska woman is accused of beating a 73-year-old Bonne Terre man with a full bottle of beer.
Jessica Patton, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska is accused of striking the man in the head with a full bottle of beer and dragging him out of a chair. According to officials, she then hit the man in the chest area and throat.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and the suspect left the area in a red vehicle.
Patton was then found by officers sleeping inside the vehicle. After an officer banged on the vehicle’s window, Patton reportedly rolled the window halfway down and then started to roll it back up, at which time an officer placed his flashlight in it to stop it. Authorities said Patton rolled the window halfway down again and the officer reached inside the vehicle to open the door and was hit by Patton, who then allegedly started the vehicle and drove away, nearly hitting the officer.
The suspect was eventually found in a drainage pipe and the vehicle was found in a ditch not far away.
Patton has been charged with first-degree assault, resisting arrest for a felony, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $50,000.
