NEBRASKA (KMOV.com) – A Nebraska man’s “boneless chicken wings” rant has gone viral.
Ander Christensen appeared in front of the Lincoln City Council to urge the discontinuation of the phrase “boneless chicken wings.”
"I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine," said Christensen. "I'm talking about boneless chicken wings."
He continues by proposing the city remove “boneless wings from our menus and from our hearts.”
Christensen states that nothing about boneless chicken wings come from the wings of chickens, stating that "boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless.”
One of the reasons he proposes the name change is because children need to be raised without the “fear of bones” and should know where their chicken comes from.
So, what should boneless chicken wings be called? Christensen suggests calling them “Buffalo-style chicken tenders," "wet tenders," "saucy nugs," and, finally, "trash."
It was time for me to get involved in local politics.https://t.co/kJQh3sCv32— Ander Christensen (@Handsome121Duck) September 1, 2020
