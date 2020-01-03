COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Dispensaries in Collinsville and Springfield served nearly 3,000 customers during the first day recreational marijuana was legal in Illinois.
Ascend Wellness Holdings said HCI Alternatives, which will transition to Illinois Supply and Provisions on Jan. 27, served 2,990 customers between its two locations, one of which is in Collinsville and the other in Springfield, on New Year’s Day.
“We are overwhelmed with the enthusiasm and energy of our first day customers. Despite the long lines, which we expected, customers were about as respectful and happy as you could want and we share in that celebration with them,” said Ascend Wellness Holdings Founder Abner Kurtin. “We have an incredibly hard working and knowledgeable team that makes the true difference with our customers.”
During the first two days of sales, the locations saw 5,200 customers. While long lines were seen at both locations, Ascend Wellness Holdings said the average transition took under six minutes.
Within the year, Ascend Wellness Holdings said they plan to open an additional location in Farivew Heights.
