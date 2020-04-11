ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Forty nine patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19 have were released from local hospitals Friday, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Saturday.
Dr. Alex Garza also said the number hospitalized continues to rise, adding he still expects the peak to arrive in 2-3 weeks.
Garza said the area is still on the upward slop of the curve, adding that social distancing and good hygiene must continue to limit the number of positive tests.
As of Saturday, 592 patients are in St. Louis area hospitals for COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19; 211 are in the ICU and 157 are on ventilators.
Garza said he could not say when social distancing rules could be relaxed.
