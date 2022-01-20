ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 2,000 people have been approved to receive a $500 cash assistance from the City of St. Louis, the United Way said Thursday.
A United Way spokesperson said about 25 percent of applications they have received are incomplete and require follow-up action. The spokesperson said approved applicants can expect to get their cash card within 10 to 15 days from when they were approved.
More than 10,000 people have already applied for the $500 direct cash assistance in the City of St. Louis.
