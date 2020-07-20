CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nearly 200 inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a prison in northwest Missouri, the Livingston County Health Department says.
Health officials say 189 inmates and nine staff members have contracted COVID-19 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.
The prison requires masks when social distancing is not possible and health officials say other precautions such as constant cleaning and health screenings are being taken.
