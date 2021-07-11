KIMMSWICK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Boosters of a Mississippi River city just south of St. Louis are hoping Sunday will mark the beginning of a new chapter of economic opportunity.
At 3:15 a.m., one of America’s premier riverboat cruise, the American Duchess, docked in Kimmswick, which is 30 minutes from St. Louis. The vessel started in Louisville, Kentucky and stopped in several cities including Kimmswick before continuing its voyage around 5 p.m. to Alton, Illinois. It will eventually end in Minnesota.
It has been 125 years since a riverboat hauling passengers across the Mississippi that will stop in this quaint town. Mayor Phil Stang said the return of the paddleboat is critical to the city.
“In 1859, this city was founded on the river,” Mayor Phil Stang said. “Our plan is [to go] back to the river where it’s supposed to be.”
Echoing Stang, Missouri representative Dan Shaul will attract tourism to see the charm of Jefferson County and the beauty of the Mississippi River.Tourists will be greeted by sounds of the Windsor High School band and members of the Missouri Historical society.
