QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/CNN) – Nearly 100 teenagers and staff tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a church camp in rural Illinois.
'The Crossing Camp' was held in mid-June in Rushville. While majority of the campers and staff were eligible for the vaccine, Illinois Department of Health officials said few had been inoculated.
The health department said the camp did not require masks indoor. At least one young adult was hospitalized as a result of the outbreak.
