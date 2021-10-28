ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 100% of Mercy’s workforce have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Mercy, all employees, except for those who received a religious or medical exemption, have been vaccinated. Those who were exempt will wear protective equipment and undergo frequent testing.

“By requiring all co-workers to be vaccinated, we are making sure anyone who walks through any door of any Mercy facility is better protected from COVID-19,” said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy’s chief clinical officer and senior vice president. “What we all know is that when you visit a doctor’s office or hospital, you’re often already compromised in some way – whether it’s a cold or cancer or diabetes. That makes it even more urgent for us to make sure Mercy does everything possible to protect our patients, visitors and co-workers. It’s our responsibility as a health care organization to make our spaces as safe as possible. We take that responsibility very seriously.”

In July, Mercy announced they would require all employees to be fully vaccinated. At the beginning of the month, those who had not adhered to the policy or received an approved exemption were put on a 28-day unpaid suspension with full benefits and given a chance to follow the policy.

“When you come to a Mercy facility, you can feel confident you’re safe,” Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, Mercy’s chief physician executive and senior vice president. “Virtually all of our co-workers have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, making it highly unlikely that our co-workers would spread the virus. Everyone wants to return to some kind of normalcy after the world has been turned upside down by this pandemic. This is a step in the right direction that we hope others continue to follow.”

Mercy reports less than 2% of their more than 40,000 co-workers made the decision to remain unvaccinated.