NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lines were long all day Saturday as nearly 1,400 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Omega Center in North City.
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine Saturday. It is the first single dose Covid-19 vaccine available in the US, and is one that "checks nearly all the boxes."
City officials say the goal was vaccinate eligible residents from neighborhoods in North City that have been hardest hit by COVID-19. A total of 1,352 patients at Saturday's event received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The city will host another vaccination event in four weeks to make sure everyone vaccinated Saturday gets their second dose.
The Jefferson County Health Department said that it had temporarily corrected a problem with its vaccine registration process that allowed people to inadvertently jump to the head of the line.
