NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lines were long all day Saturday as nearly 1,400 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Omega Center in North City.

City officials say the goal was vaccinate eligible residents from neighborhoods in North City that have been hardest hit by COVID-19. A total of 1,352 patients at Saturday's event received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The city will host another vaccination event in four weeks to make sure everyone vaccinated Saturday gets their second dose.