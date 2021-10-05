ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A near record number of restaurants and bars are opening in the St. Louis area, despite many others closing as a result of pandemic pressures and a severe labor shortage.
Havana's Cuisine on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis opened last week and offers authentic Cuban food. The owner, Tamara Lamdeiro, said the restaurant is her version of the American Dream.
"I believe that if you are doing what you like, what you love, the success will come," she said. "I think if I could do it during COVID, I would do it in the future. When you have many things bad and you can still do it, it's proof that you can do it after that."
Lamdeiro bought a food truck during the pandemic to slowly begin introducing people to Cuban food. The storefront was her natural next step and investment she was looking to make in downtown St. Louis.
"This takes, for me, a lot of work," she said. "But I'm doing what I love so it's not work."
In Town and Country, Wild Crush Wine Bar was supposed to open in July, but managing partner Lexie Paslawski said it has been delayed more than three months due to the labor shortage.
"When you have a dream and envision a business and you're trying to make all of these things happen you don't think, well, we're not going to have enough employees to make this dream happen," she said.
The space had sat vacant for five years before Paslawski, her mother and another partner decided to convert the space into a self-serve wine bar. Customers can preload a wine card when they arrive and serve themselves a glass of wine through automated machines.
"It helps cut down on the number of staff members we need plus it's really COVID friendly for those people who are concerned about those risks," she said.
Still, she's in dire need of additional employees to ensure guests have an enjoyable experience.
"We're at our wits' end basically trying to figure out how to get staff here," she said. "We've put up signs, hiring signs, and we've gotten a few applicants but not many."
The grand opening for Wild Crush Wine Bar is currently set for Oct. 22 and is located at 13360 Clayton Road.
Dining Editor for St. Louis Magazine, George Mahe, said he hasn't seen anything like the boom in new business in recent months.
"The business is there but the restaurant guys can't accommodate it, they know what the problems are but they can't fix it," said Mahe.
With customer demands remain high, many owners are struggling to attract staff. Mahe said PPP loans and federal CARES Act money can help offset that problem, allowing some businesses to offer higher wages.
"It's just not a long term solution," said Mahe.
"Most managers and workers are overworked and they're just tired," he said. "They know the problem, there's a shortage in labor, people are upset, people are complaining and there's nothing they can do about it. A lot of them have just said enough is enough."
The approach to customer service is also changing, according to Mahe.
"Less service, QR codes, runners coming to the table instead of a server, all of those kinds of things are coming," he said.
With a severe labor shortage, supply chain hiccups and increased customer demand, Mahe said customers will soon feel the effects.
"What I fear is that the upshot of this is higher prices, higher food prices, higher labor prices means higher menu prices," he said.
