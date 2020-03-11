INDIANAPOLIS (KMOV.com) - Only family and staff will be allowed to attend NCAA tournament games due to concerns about coronavirus, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
NCAA President Dr. Mark Emmert made the call based on the advice of public health officials and the organization's COVID-19 advisory panel. The decision applies to all men's and women's NCAA tournament basketball games.
St. Louis will host be hosting first and second round games on March 19 and 21.
Below is the statement from Emmert:
The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.
The decision comes after several local officials across the country issued orders barring any event that drew large crowds.
Earlier Wednesday, the Ohio governor announced all NCAA Tournament games in the state would not have spectators after he issued an order barring mass gatherings.
The Golden State Warriors became the first major American sports team to bar fans due to the outbreak, announcing Wednesday they would not have fans for at least their next two home games.
In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee put a state-wide restriction on social gatherings of more than 250 people, which put the Seattle Mariners' opening homestand from March 26-April 1 in doubt.
Top national health officials urged a restriction on large crowds before a House committee Wednesday, which added pressure on the NCAA and pro sports leagues to restrict fan access.
Following the decrees from governors and mayors in multiple states, the tournament seemed likely to be restricted to essential personnel. There has not been an announcement on whether the tournament could be canceled altogether.
