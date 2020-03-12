INDIANAPOLIS (KMOV.com) - The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments have been canceled over coronavirus concerns, the NCAA announced Thursday.
The news comes as the NHL and NBA decided to suspend their seasons.
The NCAA also canceled its remaining spring and winter championships in all sports.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
MLB also announced it is suspending the rest of Spring Training and is delaying the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
Wednesday, the NCAA announced that men’s and women’s tournament games would be played without fans in the stands, but decided the next day to call off the tournament altogether.
St. Louis was scheduled to host first and second round games on March 19 and 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.