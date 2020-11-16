INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA says it plans to hold the entire 2021 men's college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.
It is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city. The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year.
The association said it is relocating early-round games that had been scheduled to be played at 13 already-determined sites.
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said hosting all 68 teams in one place would “enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”
