ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mizzou will not be playing in a bowl game this season, even if they were to qualify with a win against Arkansas this week.
The NCAA reportedly denied the University of Missouri's appeal on its postseason ban Tuesday, ending a process that had gone on for 10 months.
In January, the NCAA banned the school's football, baseball, and softball programs from any postseason appearances for one year.
READ: NCAA hits Mizzou athletics with postseason ban
The ban came after a tutor testified they had done course work and other assignments 12 student athletes.
Along with the postseason ban, the athletic department was punished with scholarship reductions and restrictions on recruiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.