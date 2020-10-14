ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The biggest event in college hockey is coming to St. Louis.
The Enterprise Center will play host to the Frozen Four, college hockey's Final Four, in 2025.
St. Louis last hosted the best teams in college hockey in 2007.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday's announcement from the NCAA means dollar signs for the city.
"This is about tourism. Hotel nights, restaurant revenue, this is about being able to host and show our city to so many people that will visit for the Frozen Four," she said.
It isn't the only major college sporting event coming to the city.
The NCAA men's basketball first and second round tournaments will also be in St. Louis in 2026.
The men's hockey regionals, Division III tennis finals, and Division II women's golf finals will also be coming to the area in the next few years.
