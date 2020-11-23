(KMOV.com) - NBA star and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum has a life-changing new contract coming his way, but he is also focusing on helping people in his hometown.
The Boston Celtics' star annual "Daddy and Deuce Toy and Coat Drive" is now open. It is named after his son.
The drive this year will benefit two charities, one in St. Louis County, the other in St. Louis City, and lasts until December 16.
For information on how to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.