Bradley Beal at 2019 NBA Awards

NBA player Bradley Beal, of the Washington Wizards, accepts the NBA cares community assist award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis native and NBA All-Star has joined the ownership group to redevelop the former St. Louis Outlet Mall.

Washington Wizards basketball player, Bradley Beal, has joined the group to redevelop the old mall.

Beal went Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur.

The plan is to transform the building into a massive youth sports complex.

READ: Hazelwood pushes forward with youth sports power complex at St. Louis Outlet Mall

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.