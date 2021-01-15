ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident on northbound Interstate 55 at Loughborough in the city is causing some backups.
According to MoDOT cameras, the interstate was closed as crews cleared the scene. One car was seen flipped over against the median.
The road reopened 20 minutes later to traffic.
As many as four ambulances were called to the scene. There was no word on injuries at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.