ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The NB I-55 lanes near Carondelet have been reopened Saturday morning.
Two separate accidents on I-55 at the Loughborough exit closed northbound I-55 and dropped the southbound side to just one lane near Carondelet Saturday morning before 9 a.m.
MoDOT notified crews about getting out to salt the road between Loughborough and Weber. However, it needed to call workers in because bad weather was not expected.
By 10 a.m., all lanes on the NB and SB sides were reopened. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.