JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A vehicle fire blocked lanes of northbound Interstate 55 in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
The lanes were blocked a Mcnutt Road around 9:25 a.m. They were reopen to traffic about 20 minutes later.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route while crews are on the scene.
No other information has been released.
