WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A single-car accident closed all northbound lanes of Highway 141 near Ladue for around 90 minutes on Tuesday.
The accident, which involved a van, happened around 9:15 p.m.
Firefighters say the van went into a retention wall and caught fire before police or a driver passing by pulled the driver out. Only one person was on-board.
It is now known if the accident was weather-related.
Information on the victim’s condition was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.