ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Forest Park is almost finished with huge project, that'll help visitors feel like a kid again.
The 17-acre nature playscape, which is in the heart of the park between the World's Fair Pavilion and the Jewel Box, is set to open next year.
Currently known as the Anne O'C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, the project aims at restoring the land and turning some of it into activity areas for families. There will be eight activity areas and a sensory garden with paths and boardwalks connecting them.
The hope is to open the playscape in late spring of next year.
