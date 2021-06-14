ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are 30 new American citizens in the St. Louis area after being sworn in Monday on Flag Day.
The new citizens are from 18 different countries, including Brazil and Peru and were sworn in at the museum under the Gateway Arch. Congresswoman Cori Bush gave the keynote address for the ceremony.
“Your unique experiences will now become part of this country,” said Bush.
