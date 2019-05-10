ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Natural Light has launched a nationwide search to find a summer intern.
The company is looking for a “Natty-Qualified” summer intern. Natural Light describes “Natty Qualified” as someone who lives the values of the brand, values making memories and is “just as creative as writing an English 102 essay as they are converting a bathtub into a cooler.”
"Look, I am sick and tired of high-quality human beings being overlooked because they're not on the (air quotations) 'Dean's list,"' said Solimani. "Do we like awesome grades? Sure. But on top of that we want an ambitious, scrappy trailblazer. We're running Natty Light, not your uncle's accounting firm."
To qualify, applications must be 21 years of age or older, outgoing, “but not annoying,” cool, and be able to spell Protractor, according to Natural Light.
Looking to apply? Click here for more information.
Using a mobile device? Click here to watch YouTube video announcement.
