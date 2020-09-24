ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More and more people, especially Black women, are choosing to ditch the chemicals and wear their hair natural.
The movement has been going on for years, but has been increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many people to style their own hair for months while salons were closed.
“I hope that everybody goes into their natural hair, however they want to it because you can straighten it, you can wear it curly, you can wear a fro, you can locs," said Tiffiny Baker, who runs Twists Locs and Coils Natural Hair Salon in south St. Louis.
Baker said her business is up about 20 to 30 percent this year compared to 2019, which she attributes to people who tried styling their own hair and need it fixed as well as more people wanting to wear their hair naturally.
“It’s refreshing that people are looking at themselves and saying the way I am presentable and it’s fine for me and it should be fine for everyone else too," said Jhanae Lathan, who began her natural hair journey about 13 years ago.
Lathan got her first relaxer, meaning chemically straightened, when she was nine years old. She said she was tired of her hair breaking and wanted to embrace her natural hair.
“I think there’s a stigma behind natural hair that Black women are gonna be more militant or angry if they have natural hair but really we’re just like everybody else," said Lathan.
Tia Winston went through a similar journey about five years ago. She chopped off her hair and started fresh after deciding she wanted to wear her hair natural.
“Natural Black hair is beautiful because it’s where we came from. It shows a Black woman in her natural state not the state that America says she should be in," said Winston.
The natural hair movement even made it to Hollywood recently when a St. Louis-based production company won an Oscar for a short film called Hair Love, which features a dad who struggled to style his daughter's hair.
There is also legislation being discussed in Washington D.C. called the Crown Act, which would make it illegal to discriminate against natural hair nationwide. It has already passed in the house and is waiting on a vote in the Senate.
